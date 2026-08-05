Thomas Keith Todd Acquires 25,000 Shares of KRM22 (LON:KRM) Stock

Key Points Insider purchase: Thomas Keith Todd acquired 25,000 KRM22 shares at GBX 37 each, investing £9,250. This follows his purchase of more than 4.1 million shares for approximately £1.23 million in May.

Thomas Keith Todd acquired 25,000 KRM22 shares at GBX 37 each, investing £9,250. This follows his purchase of more than 4.1 million shares for approximately £1.23 million in May. Stock performance: KRM22 opened at GBX 36, with a 1-year trading range of GBX 28 to GBX 48.50 and a market capitalization of approximately £21.35 million.

KRM22 opened at GBX 36, with a 1-year trading range of GBX 28 to GBX 48.50 and a market capitalization of approximately £21.35 million. Financial results: The company reported quarterly revenue of GBX 744 million but posted a loss of GBX 5.10 per share, a negative net margin of 27.23%, and negative return on equity of 140.94%.

KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM - Get Free Report) insider Thomas Keith Todd acquired 25,000 shares of KRM22 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 37 per share, for a total transaction of £9,250.

Thomas Keith Todd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Thomas Keith Todd acquired 4,115,705 shares of KRM22 stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 30 per share, for a total transaction of £1,234,711.50.

KRM22 Stock Performance

LON KRM opened at GBX 36 on Wednesday. KRM22 Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 28 and a 1-year high of GBX 48.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.46. The firm has a market cap of £21.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of -0.15.

KRM22 (LON:KRM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported GBX (5.10) earnings per share for the quarter. KRM22 had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 140.94%. The company had revenue of GBX 744 million for the quarter.

KRM22 Company Profile

At KRM22, we believe in a world in which organisations operate at their optimal threshold of risk to drive increased returns. We develop outstanding products built and delivered through a Global Risk Platform, to bring increased visibility and lower cost management to capital market organisations.

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