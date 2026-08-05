InsiderTrades.com logo

Thomas Keith Todd Acquires 25,000 Shares of KRM22 (LON:KRM) Stock

August 5, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider purchase: Thomas Keith Todd acquired 25,000 KRM22 shares at GBX 37 each, investing £9,250. This follows his purchase of more than 4.1 million shares for approximately £1.23 million in May.
  • Stock performance: KRM22 opened at GBX 36, with a 1-year trading range of GBX 28 to GBX 48.50 and a market capitalization of approximately £21.35 million.
  • Financial results: The company reported quarterly revenue of GBX 744 million but posted a loss of GBX 5.10 per share, a negative net margin of 27.23%, and negative return on equity of 140.94%.

KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM - Get Free Report) insider Thomas Keith Todd acquired 25,000 shares of KRM22 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 37 per share, for a total transaction of £9,250.

Thomas Keith Todd also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 21st, Thomas Keith Todd acquired 4,115,705 shares of KRM22 stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 30 per share, for a total transaction of £1,234,711.50.

KRM22 Stock Performance

LON KRM opened at GBX 36 on Wednesday. KRM22 Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 28 and a 1-year high of GBX 48.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.46. The firm has a market cap of £21.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of -0.15.

KRM22 (LON:KRM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported GBX (5.10) earnings per share for the quarter. KRM22 had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 140.94%. The company had revenue of GBX 744 million for the quarter.

KRM22 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

At KRM22, we believe in a world in which organisations operate at their optimal threshold of risk to drive increased returns. We develop outstanding products built and delivered through a Global Risk Platform, to bring increased visibility and lower cost management to capital market organisations.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at KRM22?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for KRM22 and related companies.
From Our Partners
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
The Wall Street Journal is already raising the alarm about a potential market crash, and Weiss Ratings researc...
Weiss Ratings | Sponsoredtc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier's Stock Grader system helped him flag Nvidia before its 82,000% run and has identified the top...
InvestorPlace | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Elon Musk has quietly launched a new venture - one that has nothing to do with rockets, EVs, or Neuralink. Tru...
Altimetry | Sponsoredtc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Tired of trying tactic after tactic when it comes to options trades... only to be met with market noise and st...
Base Camp Trading | Sponsoredtc pixel
They didn't warn anyone in 1971. This time someone is warning you.
On August 15, 1971, Nixon interrupted prime-time television and ended the gold standard in 15 minutes - no deb...
Reagan Gold Group | Sponsoredtc pixel
The $15 Gold Fund That Pays Up to $1,152/Month
Gold is hitting record highs, but most investors are leaving income on the table. A $15 fund is quietly paying...
Investors Alley | Sponsoredtc pixel
My top 3 AI picks for the next decade
Alexander Green bought Apple in 1996, recommended Nvidia at a split-adjusted 66 cents in 2004, and picked up A...
The Oxford Club | Sponsoredtc pixel
Where to Put $100 Before Trump's New Tech Law Rolls Out
The Financial Times says a new tech law puts America 'on the verge of a financial revolution.' Yahoo Finance e...
Brownstone Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
The Wall Street Journal is already raising the alarm about a potential market crash, and Weiss Ratings researc...
Weiss Ratings | Sponsoredtc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier's Stock Grader system helped him flag Nvidia before its 82,000% run and has identified the top...
InvestorPlace | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Elon Musk has quietly launched a new venture - one that has nothing to do with rockets, EVs, or Neuralink. Tru...
Altimetry | Sponsoredtc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Tired of trying tactic after tactic when it comes to options trades... only to be met with market noise and st...
Base Camp Trading | Sponsoredtc pixel
They didn't warn anyone in 1971. This time someone is warning you.
On August 15, 1971, Nixon interrupted prime-time television and ended the gold standard in 15 minutes - no deb...
Reagan Gold Group | Sponsoredtc pixel

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles