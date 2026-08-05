Simon Cordery Purchases 416 Shares of Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Stock

Key Points Insider Simon Cordery purchased 416 shares of Polar Capital Global Financials at an average price of GBX 251, for a total investment of £1,044.16.

of Polar Capital Global Financials at an average price of GBX 251, for a total investment of £1,044.16. PCFT shares opened at GBX 253, up 0.4%, with a market capitalization of approximately £397.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02.

The company reported quarterly earnings of GBX 3.37 per share, alongside a 12.90% return on equity and a 611.08% net margin.

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT - Get Free Report) insider Simon Cordery acquired 416 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 251 per share, with a total value of £1,044.16.

Polar Capital Global Financials Stock Up 0.4%

PCFT opened at GBX 253 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of £397.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.05. Polar Capital Global Financials has a one year low of GBX 199.16 and a one year high of GBX 349.30. The business's fifty day moving average is GBX 238.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 228.43.

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported GBX 3.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Capital Global Financials had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 611.08%.

Polar Capital Global Financials Company Profile

The Trust was launched in July 2013 as a lower-risk way for investors to get exposure to the global Financials sector and give UK investors the ability to diversify their exposure away from UK banks. It was one of the most successful investment trust launches at the time. The Trust was launched with a fixed life to May 2020, providing certainty to investors through the opportunity to realise their investment at this time at net asset value. Shareholders subsequently supported a proposal to extend its life indefinitely, subject to regular tender offers at net asset value (less costs) every five years. Following this first recent successful tender offer in June 2025, the Company continues to operate with the same team, process, and approach.

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