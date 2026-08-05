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Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Insider Andrew Coombs Purchases 1,670 Shares

August 5, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider Andrew Coombs purchased 1,670 Sirius Real Estate shares at GBX 101 each, worth £1,686.70, following a larger purchase of 33,000 shares worth £33,000 the previous day.
  • Sirius shares were trading at GBX 101.61, up 1.3%, with a £1.61 billion market capitalization and a 52-week range of GBX 86.80 to GBX 112.80.
  • Analysts maintain a broadly positive outlook: all five covering analysts rate the stock a Buy, with a consensus price target of GBX 123.80.

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE - Get Free Report) insider Andrew Coombs bought 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 101 per share, with a total value of £1,686.70.

Andrew Coombs also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 3rd, Andrew Coombs purchased 33,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 100 per share, for a total transaction of £33,000.

Sirius Real Estate Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of SRE opened at GBX 101.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company's fifty day moving average is GBX 97.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 99.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.76, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.92. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.80 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 112.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 134 target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 110 price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 120 price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 123.80.


Get Our Latest Report on Sirius Real Estate

About Sirius Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company's core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company's own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

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