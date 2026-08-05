Chris Sullivan Sells 35,405 Shares of Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Chris Sullivan sold 35,405 Alfa Financial Software shares at an average price of GBX 166, generating proceeds of approximately £58,772.

Chris Sullivan sold 35,405 Alfa Financial Software shares at an average price of GBX 166, generating proceeds of approximately £58,772. Stock performance and valuation: Alfa shares opened at GBX 164.40 and were up 0.4%, with a market capitalization of about £488.7 million and a P/E ratio of 16.21.

Alfa shares opened at GBX 164.40 and were up 0.4%, with a market capitalization of about £488.7 million and a P/E ratio of 16.21. Analyst outlook: Analysts maintain a consensus “Buy” rating, with an average price target of GBX 255; recent targets include GBX 220 from Canaccord Genuity and GBX 270 from Shore Capital.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA - Get Free Report) insider Chris Sullivan sold 35,405 shares of Alfa Financial Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 166, for a total transaction of £58,772.30.

Alfa Financial Software Stock Up 0.4%

ALFA opened at GBX 164.40 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 158.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 168.07. Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 140.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99. The stock has a market cap of £488.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital Group raised shares of Alfa Financial Software to a "buy" rating and set a GBX 270 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 220 price target on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alfa Financial Software has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 255.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alfa Financial Software

Alfa Financial Software Company Profile

Alfa has been delivering leading-edge technology to the global asset finance and leasing industry since 1990. Our specialised expertise enables us to deliver the most challenging systems transformation projects successfully. Alfa Systems, our class-leading SaaS platform, is at the heart of the world's largest and most progressive asset finance operations. Supporting all types of automotive, equipment and wholesale finance, Alfa Systems is proven at volume and across borders, and trusted by leading brands to manage complex portfolios, drive efficiency and sustainability, and enhance the customer experience. With full functionality for originations, servicing and collections, Alfa Systems is live in 37 countries, representing an integrated point solution, a rapid off-the-shelf implementation, or an end-to-end platform for the complex global enterprise.

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