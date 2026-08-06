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abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Insider Francesca Ecsery Acquires 405 Shares of Stock

August 6, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider Francesca Ecsery bought 405 shares of abrdn New India Investment Trust at GBX 734 each, for a total of £2,972.70, on August 5.
  • Ecsery also purchased 436 shares in May at GBX 684 per share, indicating roughly £3,000 of insider buying in each transaction.
  • ANII shares opened at GBX 742, within a 52-week range of GBX 606 to GBX 820. The trust reported negative quarterly EPS of GBX 3.36 and a negative net margin.

abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII - Get Free Report) insider Francesca Ecsery purchased 405 shares of abrdn New India Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 734 per share, with a total value of £2,972.70.

Francesca Ecsery also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 7th, Francesca Ecsery acquired 436 shares of abrdn New India Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 684 per share, for a total transaction of £2,982.24.

abrdn New India Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON:ANII opened at GBX 742 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 705.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 700.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of £320.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.29. abrdn New India Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 606 and a 52 week high of GBX 820.

abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported GBX (3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 385 million during the quarter. abrdn New India Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 2,108.76% and a negative return on equity of 24.12%.

abrdn New India Investment Trust Company Profile

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