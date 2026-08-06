abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Insider Francesca Ecsery Acquires 405 Shares of Stock August 6, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points Insider Francesca Ecsery bought 405 shares of abrdn New India Investment Trust at GBX 734 each, for a total of £2,972.70, on August 5. Ecsery also purchased 436 shares in May at GBX 684 per share, indicating roughly £3,000 of insider buying in each transaction. ANII shares opened at GBX 742, within a 52-week range of GBX 606 to GBX 820. The trust reported negative quarterly EPS of GBX 3.36 and a negative net margin. abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII - Get Free Report) insider Francesca Ecsery purchased 405 shares of abrdn New India Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 734 per share, with a total value of £2,972.70. Francesca Ecsery also recently made the following trade(s): On Thursday, May 7th, Francesca Ecsery acquired 436 shares of abrdn New India Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 684 per share, for a total transaction of £2,982.24. abrdn New India Investment Trust Stock PerformanceShares of LON:ANII opened at GBX 742 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 705.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 700.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of £320.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.29. abrdn New India Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 606 and a 52 week high of GBX 820. abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported GBX (3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 385 million during the quarter. abrdn New India Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 2,108.76% and a negative return on equity of 24.12%. abrdn New India Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Free Report)Looking for world-class, well governed companies at the heart of India's growth story Recommended StoriesFive stocks we like better than abrdn New India Investment TrustSpaceX: Love the Company, But the Stock Is a Harder CallUlta's Growth Is Real, But So Are the RisksBWX Technologies Is Turning the AI Power Problem Into a Nuclear Growth StoryMeta’s Earnings Drop Shows Wall Street Wants More Than Ad GrowthThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at abrdn New India Investment Trust? 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