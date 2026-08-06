Heavitree Brewery (LON:HVT) Insider Nicola McLean Sells 3,200 Shares

Key Points Insider sale: Nicola McLean sold 3,200 Heavitree Brewery shares at GBX 225 each, for total proceeds of £7,200. She also sold 4,396 shares in May at GBX 190 per share.

Nicola McLean sold 3,200 Heavitree Brewery shares at GBX 225 each, for total proceeds of £7,200. She also sold 4,396 shares in May at GBX 190 per share. Stock performance: Heavitree Brewery shares opened at GBX 310, up 3.3%, matching the company’s one-year high. The brewery has a market capitalization of approximately £14.95 million and a P/E ratio of 8.07.

Heavitree Brewery shares opened at GBX 310, up 3.3%, matching the company’s one-year high. The brewery has a market capitalization of approximately £14.95 million and a P/E ratio of 8.07. Quarterly results: The company reported quarterly earnings of GBX 7.50 per share and revenue of GBX 346 million, alongside a 24.41% net margin and 9.40% return on equity.

The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVT - Get Free Report) insider Nicola McLean sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 225, for a total transaction of £7,200.

Nicola McLean also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 12th, Nicola McLean sold 2,896 shares of Heavitree Brewery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190, for a total transaction of £5,502.40.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Nicola McLean sold 1,500 shares of Heavitree Brewery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190, for a total transaction of £2,850.

Heavitree Brewery Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of HVT stock opened at GBX 310 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is GBX 256.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 234.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. The Heavitree Brewery PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 210 and a 1 year high of GBX 310. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Heavitree Brewery (LON:HVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported GBX 7.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 346 million during the quarter. Heavitree Brewery had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 24.41%.

About Heavitree Brewery

The Heavitree Brewery PLC engages in the development and operation of a leased and tenanted estate in England. It operates leased and tenanted pub and public houses. The company was founded in 1790 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

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