Insider Buying: IP Group (LON:IPO) Insider Purchases £17,930.24 in Stock August 6, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points IP Group insider Michael Queen purchased 200,000 shares at an average price of GBX 66, for a total investment of £132,000. IP Group shares opened at GBX 68.30, up 1.6%, and currently trade within a 12-month range of GBX 48 to GBX 72. The company has a market capitalization of approximately £603.42 million and invests in early-stage deeptech, life sciences and cleantech businesses. IP Group Plc (LON:IPO - Get Free Report) insider David Baynes bought 26,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 68 per share, for a total transaction of £17,930.24. IP Group Trading Up 1.6%Shares of IP Group stock opened at GBX 68.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 65.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 60.69. IP Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 48 and a 12-month high of GBX 72. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The stock has a market cap of £603.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.27. About IP Group (Get Free Report)IP Group accelerates the impact of science for a better future. As the most active UK based, early-stage science investor, we develop and support some of the world's most exciting businesses in deeptech, life sciences and cleantech (led by Kiko Ventures). Through Parkwalk, the UK's largest growth EIS fund manager, we also back world-changing innovation emerging in leading universities and research institutions. Our specialist investment team combines sector expertise with an international approach.Recommended StoriesFive stocks we like better than IP GroupSpaceX: Love the Company, But the Stock Is a Harder CallUlta's Growth Is Real, But So Are the RisksBWX Technologies Is Turning the AI Power Problem Into a Nuclear Growth StoryMeta’s Earnings Drop Shows Wall Street Wants More Than Ad GrowthThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at IP Group? Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for IP Group and related companies. From Our PartnersCentral banks bought 710 tonnes - this fund pays monthlyGold is hitting new highs, fueled by tariffs and record central bank demand - 710 tonnes per quarter. 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This time someone is warning you.On August 15, 1971, Nixon interrupted prime-time television and ended the gold standard in 15 minutes - no deb...Reagan Gold Group | SponsoredSmall Colorado Company (Backed by Sam Altman) Could Save U.S. Power GridA small Colorado company has secured rights to technology that could prevent the U.S. public power grid from c...Altimetry | SponsoredControl 100 shares without spending thousands of dollarsWould you rather spend $5,000 buying 100 shares of a $50 stock, or control those same 100 shares for a fractio...Base Camp Trading | SponsoredHe bet half his $9 billion on ONE stockOne of the most successful fund managers of the past 50 years put more than $4.5 billion - over half his fund ...Stansberry Research | Sponsored Most Read This MonthInsiders Sell 2 AI Enablers: Investors Can Buy Into Their FuturesInsider Moves Are Sending Mixed Signals Across the Tech SectorTSMC Insiders Are Buying the Pullback—But Is the Signal as Bullish as It Looks?Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy: The AI Trade Is Getting More InterestingInsider Selling: Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) CEO Sells 990,960 Shares of StockInsider Selling: Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Director Sells $169,883.04 in StockInsider Selling: Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $369,000.00 in StockGlen Alexander Milne Acquires 138,500 Shares of Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) StockRecent Articlesabrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Insider Francesca Ecsery Acquires 405 Shares of StockHeavitree Brewery (LON:HVT) Insider Nicola McLean Sells 3,200 SharesInsider Buying: IP Group (LON:IPO) Insider Purchases £17,930.24 in StockDavid Wilton Acquires 1,500 Shares of CVS Group (LON:CVSG) StockVodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Insider Jean-François Van Boxmeer Buys 22,076 SharesRedcentric (LON:RCN) Insider Alan John Aubrey Sells 39,343 Shares of StockIQE (LON:IQE) Insider Bamdad Bastani Sells 500,000 SharesDavid Mellors Sells 24,804 Shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock