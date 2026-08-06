InsiderTrades.com logo

Insider Buying: IP Group (LON:IPO) Insider Purchases £17,930.24 in Stock

August 6, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • IP Group insider Michael Queen purchased 200,000 shares at an average price of GBX 66, for a total investment of £132,000.
  • IP Group shares opened at GBX 68.30, up 1.6%, and currently trade within a 12-month range of GBX 48 to GBX 72.
  • The company has a market capitalization of approximately £603.42 million and invests in early-stage deeptech, life sciences and cleantech businesses.

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO - Get Free Report) insider David Baynes bought 26,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 68 per share, for a total transaction of £17,930.24.

IP Group Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of IP Group stock opened at GBX 68.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 65.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 60.69. IP Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 48 and a 12-month high of GBX 72. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The stock has a market cap of £603.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.27.

About IP Group

(Get Free Report)

IP Group accelerates the impact of science for a better future. As the most active UK based, early-stage science investor, we develop and support some of the world's most exciting businesses in deeptech, life sciences and cleantech (led by Kiko Ventures). Through Parkwalk, the UK's largest growth EIS fund manager, we also back world-changing innovation emerging in leading universities and research institutions. Our specialist investment team combines sector expertise with an international approach.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at IP Group?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for IP Group and related companies.
From Our Partners
Central banks bought 710 tonnes - this fund pays monthly
Gold is hitting new highs, fueled by tariffs and record central bank demand - 710 tonnes per quarter. JPMorgan...
Investors Alley | Sponsoredtc pixel
They didn't warn anyone in 1971. This time someone is warning you.
On August 15, 1971, Nixon interrupted prime-time television and ended the gold standard in 15 minutes - no deb...
Reagan Gold Group | Sponsoredtc pixel
Small Colorado Company (Backed by Sam Altman) Could Save U.S. Power Grid
A small Colorado company has secured rights to technology that could prevent the U.S. public power grid from c...
Altimetry | Sponsoredtc pixel
Control 100 shares without spending thousands of dollars
Would you rather spend $5,000 buying 100 shares of a $50 stock, or control those same 100 shares for a fractio...
Base Camp Trading | Sponsoredtc pixel
He bet half his $9 billion on ONE stock
One of the most successful fund managers of the past 50 years put more than $4.5 billion - over half his fund ...
Stansberry Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
Palantir’s 1,540% vs 32,481% company no one’s talking about
Palantir investors who bought at IPO are sitting on gains near 1540%. But Mode Mobile, still private, has alre...
Mode Mobile | Sponsoredtc pixel
Something dark just appeared in America
Capitalism's net favorability has collapsed from plus 30 to plus 4 in just seven years, and it's not only Demo...
Porter & Company | Sponsoredtc pixel
The trade I’ve been waiting for since 2011
Ross Givens, Director of Research at Traders Agency, is calling for gold to reach $10,000 an ounce this superc...
Traders Agency | Sponsoredtc pixel
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
Central banks bought 710 tonnes - this fund pays monthly
Gold is hitting new highs, fueled by tariffs and record central bank demand - 710 tonnes per quarter. JPMorgan...
Investors Alley | Sponsoredtc pixel
They didn't warn anyone in 1971. This time someone is warning you.
On August 15, 1971, Nixon interrupted prime-time television and ended the gold standard in 15 minutes - no deb...
Reagan Gold Group | Sponsoredtc pixel
Small Colorado Company (Backed by Sam Altman) Could Save U.S. Power Grid
A small Colorado company has secured rights to technology that could prevent the U.S. public power grid from c...
Altimetry | Sponsoredtc pixel
Control 100 shares without spending thousands of dollars
Would you rather spend $5,000 buying 100 shares of a $50 stock, or control those same 100 shares for a fractio...
Base Camp Trading | Sponsoredtc pixel
He bet half his $9 billion on ONE stock
One of the most successful fund managers of the past 50 years put more than $4.5 billion - over half his fund ...
Stansberry Research | Sponsoredtc pixel

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles