Insider Buying: IP Group (LON:IPO) Insider Purchases £17,930.24 in Stock

Key Points IP Group insider Michael Queen purchased 200,000 shares at an average price of GBX 66, for a total investment of £132,000.

at an average price of GBX 66, for a total investment of £132,000. IP Group shares opened at GBX 68.30, up 1.6%, and currently trade within a 12-month range of GBX 48 to GBX 72.

The company has a market capitalization of approximately £603.42 million and invests in early-stage deeptech, life sciences and cleantech businesses.

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO - Get Free Report) insider David Baynes bought 26,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 68 per share, for a total transaction of £17,930.24.

IP Group Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of IP Group stock opened at GBX 68.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 65.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 60.69. IP Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 48 and a 12-month high of GBX 72. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The stock has a market cap of £603.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.27.

About IP Group

IP Group accelerates the impact of science for a better future. As the most active UK based, early-stage science investor, we develop and support some of the world's most exciting businesses in deeptech, life sciences and cleantech (led by Kiko Ventures). Through Parkwalk, the UK's largest growth EIS fund manager, we also back world-changing innovation emerging in leading universities and research institutions. Our specialist investment team combines sector expertise with an international approach.

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