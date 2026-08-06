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Redcentric (LON:RCN) Insider Alan John Aubrey Sells 39,343 Shares of Stock

August 6, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Redcentric insider Alan John Aubrey sold 39,343 shares at an average price of GBX 160, generating total proceeds of approximately £62,949.
  • Redcentric shares opened at GBX 99 and were down 1.0%; the company had a market capitalization of about £157.73 million and a P/E ratio of 66.00.
  • Redcentric provides managed IT, connectivity, cloud, cybersecurity, and digital transformation services to public- and private-sector customers in the UK.

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN - Get Free Report) insider Alan John Aubrey sold 39,343 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 160, for a total transaction of £62,948.80.

Redcentric Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of LON RCN opened at GBX 99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £157.73 million, a P/E ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 120.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 120.12. Redcentric plc has a 1 year low of GBX 95 and a 1 year high of GBX 160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.17, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Redcentric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

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