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IQE (LON:IQE) Insider Bamdad Bastani Sells 500,000 Shares

August 6, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider sale: IQE insider Bamdad Bastani sold 500,000 shares at an average price of GBX 46, generating proceeds of approximately £230,000.
  • Stock performance and financials: IQE shares opened at GBX 42.55 and were reported down 5.0%. The company posted quarterly EPS of negative GBX 2.82, with a negative net margin of 37.71%.
  • Analyst outlook: Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “Buy” rating with a GBX 60 price target; the stock’s consensus rating is “Buy,” with the same GBX 60 target.

IQE plc (LON:IQE - Get Free Report) insider Bamdad Bastani sold 500,000 shares of IQE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 46, for a total transaction of £230,000.

IQE Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of IQE stock opened at GBX 42.55 on Thursday. IQE plc has a twelve month low of GBX 4.66 and a twelve month high of GBX 72.90. The stock has a market cap of £566.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 45.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 33.98.

IQE (LON:IQE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported GBX (2.82) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 9,730 million during the quarter. IQE had a negative net margin of 37.71% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that IQE plc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes


Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 60 target price on shares of IQE in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQE

IQE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.

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