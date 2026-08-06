Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Insider Jean-François Van Boxmeer Buys 22,076 Shares

Key Points Vodafone insider Jean-François Van Boxmeer bought 22,076 shares at GBX 122 each, for a total investment of approximately £26,933.

at GBX 122 each, for a total investment of approximately £26,933. Vodafone shares opened at GBX 115.13, while the company has a £26.51 billion market capitalization and trades near the upper end of its 52-week range.

Analyst sentiment is mixed, with ratings ranging from sell to buy; the consensus is “Hold” with an average price target of GBX 114.60.

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD - Get Free Report) insider Jean-François Van Boxmeer bought 22,076 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 122 per share, with a total value of £26,932.72.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 115.13 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is GBX 110.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 111.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 82.14 and a 1 year high of GBX 123.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.77, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on VOD shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a GBX 95 price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 to GBX 115 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 155 target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 114.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VOD

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company. We provide mobile and fixed services to over 340 million customers in 15 countries, partner with mobile networks in over 40 more and have one of the world's largest IoT platforms. In Africa, our financial technology businesses serve almost 88 million customers across seven countries – managing more transactions than any other provider. Our purpose is to connect for a better future by using technology to improve lives, businesses and help progress inclusive sustainable societies.

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