David Mellors Sells 24,804 Shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: David Mellors sold 24,804 Babcock International Group shares at an average price of GBX 1,144, generating total proceeds of approximately £283,758.

David Mellors sold 24,804 Babcock International Group shares at an average price of GBX 1,144, generating total proceeds of approximately £283,758. Stock performance and valuation: Babcock shares were trading up 1.3% at GBX 1,196.39, with a £5.86 billion market capitalization, a P/E ratio of 28.97, and a one-year trading range of GBX 902.40 to GBX 1,527.

Babcock shares were trading up 1.3% at GBX 1,196.39, with a £5.86 billion market capitalization, a P/E ratio of 28.97, and a one-year trading range of GBX 902.40 to GBX 1,527. Analyst sentiment remains positive: The five cited analysts rated the stock Buy or Outperform, although several reduced their price targets. The company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 42.10 and a 31.57% return on equity.

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB - Get Free Report) insider David Mellors sold 24,804 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,144, for a total value of £283,757.76.

Babcock International Group Trading Up 1.3%

Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 1,196.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of £5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,051.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,196.53. Babcock International Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 902.40 and a one year high of GBX 1,527.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The company reported GBX 42.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Babcock International Group had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 4.08%.The business had revenue of GBX 517.77 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Babcock International Group PLC will post 41.4298019 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BAB. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 1,675 to GBX 1,430 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 1,700 to GBX 1,500 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,400 price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from £155.40 to £155.60 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 1,400 to GBX 1,390 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 4,256.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BAB

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation. It designs, procures, operates, and manages critical utility and process equipment; offers asset management, defense and maritime training, information and intelligence, equipment and system, and facilities and infrastructure services, as well as naval platforms; and designs, manufactures, and provides through-life support for mechanical and electrical systems and equipment.

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