David Wilton Acquires 1,500 Shares of CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Stock

Key Points Insider purchase: CVS Group director David Wilton bought 1,500 shares at GBX 1,276 each, for a total investment of £19,140.

CVS Group director David Wilton bought 1,500 shares at GBX 1,276 each, for a total investment of £19,140. Analyst outlook: The stock has a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating from five analysts, with a consensus price target of GBX 1,720; four analysts recommend buying and one rates it a hold.

The stock has a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating from five analysts, with a consensus price target of GBX 1,720; four analysts recommend buying and one rates it a hold. Stock profile: CVS Group shares opened at GBX 1,289, with a market capitalization of about £892 million and a 12-month trading range of GBX 1,062 to GBX 1,648.

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG - Get Free Report) insider David Wilton acquired 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,276 per share, with a total value of £19,140.

CVS Group Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Group stock opened at GBX 1,289 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £891.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,231.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,242.49. CVS Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,062 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,648.

CVS Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,700 price target on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,000 price objective on shares of CVS Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Group from GBX 1,350 to GBX 1,400 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,720.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Group

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group is a leading provider of veterinary services, operating in the UK and Australia, listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. CVS is focused on providing high-quality clinical services to its clients and their animals, with outstanding and dedicated clinical teams and support colleagues at the core of its strategy. The Group operates from over 475 veterinary practices across its two territories, including specialist referral hospitals and dedicated out-of-hours sites. Alongside the core Veterinary Practices division, CVS operates Laboratories (providing diagnostic services to CVS and third-parties) and an online retail business ("Animed Direct"). The Group employs c.8,900 personnel, including c.2,400 veterinary surgeons and c.3,300 nurses.

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