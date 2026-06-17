Brad Greve Acquires 8 Shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock

Key Points Insider buying: BAE Systems insider Brad Greve bought 8 shares on June 15 at GBX 1,877 each, adding to a larger purchase of 2,760 shares earlier in the month at GBX 1,909.

BAE Systems insider Brad Greve bought 8 shares on June 15 at GBX 1,877 each, adding to a larger purchase of 2,760 shares earlier in the month at GBX 1,909. Stock performance: BAE Systems shares were down 4.7% and opened at GBX 1,820.50, trading below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

BAE Systems shares were down 4.7% and opened at GBX 1,820.50, trading below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Analyst outlook: Analysts remain cautiously positive, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,228, while several firms have maintained or raised their targets.

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA - Get Free Report) insider Brad Greve bought 8 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,877 per share, with a total value of £150.16.

Brad Greve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Brad Greve bought 2,760 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,909 per share, with a total value of £52,688.40.

BAE Systems Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of BA opened at GBX 1,820.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91. BAE Systems plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,012.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,415.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,036.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,993.75. The firm has a market cap of £56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 2,000 to GBX 2,300 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 2,200 price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 2,228.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAE Systems

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

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