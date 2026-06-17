Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Insider Purchases £912.71 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Eurocell insider Will Truman bought 853 shares on June 11 at GBX 107 each, totaling £912.71 . He also made several larger purchases in recent months, including a 18,676-share buy on June 15.

Eurocell insider Will Truman bought 853 shares on June 11 at GBX 107 each, totaling . He also made several larger purchases in recent months, including a 18,676-share buy on June 15. Stock performance and valuation: Eurocell shares were up 3.8% and opened at GBX 109, with a market cap of about £107.42 million and a P/E ratio of 11.60. The stock has traded between GBX 99 and GBX 164 over the past year.

Eurocell shares were up 3.8% and opened at GBX 109, with a market cap of about and a P/E ratio of 11.60. The stock has traded between GBX 99 and GBX 164 over the past year. Analyst outlook: Berenberg reiterated a buy rating with a GBX 240 price target. Overall, analysts tracked by MarketBeat rate Eurocell as a buy with an average target of GBX 210.

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL - Get Free Report) insider Will Truman acquired 853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 107 per share, for a total transaction of £912.71.

Will Truman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Will Truman bought 18,676 shares of Eurocell stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 107 per share, with a total value of £19,983.32.

On Monday, May 18th, Will Truman bought 20,205 shares of Eurocell stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 per share, with a total value of £21,013.20.

On Monday, May 18th, Will Truman purchased 43,662 shares of Eurocell stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 107 per share, for a total transaction of £46,718.34.

On Monday, March 23rd, Will Truman purchased 24,519 shares of Eurocell stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 113 per share, for a total transaction of £27,706.47.

Eurocell Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Eurocell stock opened at GBX 109 on Wednesday. Eurocell plc has a 1-year low of GBX 99 and a 1-year high of GBX 164. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 107.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 118.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £107.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Eurocell (LON:ECEL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported GBX 14.60 EPS for the quarter. Eurocell had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 2.38%.The firm had revenue of £403.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eurocell plc will post 19.470852 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 240 price target on shares of Eurocell in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 210.

Read Our Latest Report on Eurocell

About Eurocell

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade. In addition, the company provides polycarbonate, roofing insulation and membrane, lightweight roofing and tiles, flashing, flat roofing, dry verge, roof lanterns and glazing, ladders, and access equipment; external and internal cladding; and sealants, adhesives, and cleaners.

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