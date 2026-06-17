Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Insider Buys £149.48 in Stock

Key Points Dr. Martens insider Ije Nwokori bought 112,500 shares on June 12 at an average price of GBX 76, for a total of £85,500, signaling notable insider buying activity.

on June 12 at an average price of GBX 76, for a total of £85,500, signaling notable insider buying activity. Nwokori has also made several recent smaller trades, including additional purchases in June and May, alongside a much larger sale of 204,051 shares in April.

The stock was up 0.6% and traded at GBX 72.50, while analysts currently hold a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of GBX 105.

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS - Get Free Report) insider Giles Wilson bought 202 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 per share, for a total transaction of £149.48.

Giles Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Giles Wilson bought 233 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 64 per share, for a total transaction of £149.12.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Giles Wilson bought 232 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 per share, for a total transaction of £150.80.

Dr. Martens Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of DOCS opened at GBX 72.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £693.89 million, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.25. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 67.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.67. Dr. Martens plc has a twelve month low of GBX 59.15 and a twelve month high of GBX 100.87.

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 4.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of £764.90 million for the quarter. Dr. Martens had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 3.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dr. Martens plc will post 2.5809394 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOCS. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a GBX 100 target price on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Dr. Martens from GBX 114 to GBX 110 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 105.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Founded in 1960, Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand with a global presence. “Docs” or “DMs” were originally produced for their durability for workers, before being adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical movements. Today, Dr. Martens has transcended its roots while still celebrating its proud history. It operates in over 60 countries and employs over 3,650 people worldwide. Its operations are split across both Direct-to-Consumer and wholesale channels, and in addition to its world-renowned “1460” boot its product segments span shoes including the 1461 shoe and Adrian loafer, sandals including the Zebzag mule, Kids ranges, as well as a growing line of bags and accessories. The Company successfully listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 29 January 2021 (DOCS.L) and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

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