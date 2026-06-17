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Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Insider Buys £152 in Stock

June 17, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Howden Joinery Group insider Andrew Livingston bought 19 shares on June 12 at GBX 800 each, a small transaction totaling £152.
  • Stock and valuation snapshot: The shares were trading around GBX 802.50, near their 50-day moving average, with a market cap of £4.33 billion and a 52-week range of GBX 713 to GBX 981.
  • Analyst view remains cautious: Recent analyst reports were mixed, but the overall consensus rating is Hold with a consensus price target of GBX 923.80.

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN - Get Free Report) insider Andrew Livingston acquired 19 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 800 per share, for a total transaction of £152.

Howden Joinery Group Trading Down 0.1%

LON:HWDN opened at GBX 802.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 788.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 822.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.24. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 713 and a 52 week high of GBX 981.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HWDN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 919 price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,000 target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 923.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Howden Joinery Group

About Howden Joinery Group

(Get Free Report)


Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens. Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium. Howdens only sells to the trade - they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards. Local Howdens depots build trusted partnerships with trade professionals, helping them to exceed their customers' expectations and allowing their businesses and ours to profit from doing so.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)

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