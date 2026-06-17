Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) Insider Howard Williams Acquires 355 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Howard Williams bought 355 shares of Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust on June 11 at an average price of GBX 299, for a total of £1,061.45.

Howard Williams bought 355 shares of Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust on June 11 at an average price of GBX 299, for a total of £1,061.45. Stock performance: The shares recently opened at GBX 302 and have traded between a 52-week low of GBX 275 and a high of GBX 314. The company has a market cap of about £356 million.

The shares recently opened at GBX 302 and have traded between a 52-week low of GBX 275 and a high of GBX 314. The company has a market cap of about £356 million. Latest financials: The trust last reported quarterly EPS of GBX 13.64, with return on equity of 6.95% and net margin of 83.32%. It focuses on income and capital growth from mainly UK-listed companies that meet its sustainable and responsible investing criteria.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG - Get Free Report) insider Howard Williams acquired 355 shares of Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 299 per share, with a total value of £1,061.45.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON DIG opened at GBX 302 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £356.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.03. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 275 and a 52 week high of GBX 314. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 302.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 301.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported GBX 13.64 EPS for the quarter. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 83.32%.The company had revenue of GBX 2,001 million during the quarter.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Company Profile

Targeting growth of income and capital from a portfolio invested mainly in companies listed or quoted in the United Kingdom that meet the Company's Sustainable and Responsible investing criteria

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