Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust (LON:EGL) Insider Acquires £9,928 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Susannah Nicklin bought 3,650 shares of Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust on June 12 at GBX 272 each, spending a total of £9,928.

Susannah Nicklin bought 3,650 shares of Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust on June 12 at GBX 272 each, spending a total of £9,928. Stock snapshot: EGL recently traded around GBX 270, near its 50-day moving average, with a 12-month range of GBX 202 to GBX 288 and a market cap of £247.95 million.

EGL recently traded around GBX 270, near its 50-day moving average, with a 12-month range of GBX 202 to GBX 288 and a market cap of £247.95 million. Latest results: The company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 1.92 and revenue of GBX 317 million, with a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 271.70%.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL - Get Free Report) insider Susannah Nicklin acquired 3,650 shares of Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 272 per share, for a total transaction of £9,928.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

EGL opened at GBX 270 on Wednesday. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 202 and a 12 month high of GBX 288. The stock has a market capitalization of £247.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 273.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 255.53.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust (LON:EGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported GBX 1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 317 million for the quarter. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 271.70%.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc was formed on September 26, 2016 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

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