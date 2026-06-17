Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) Insider Buys £150.29 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Vanquis Banking Group insider Dave Watts bought 133 shares on June 15 for about £150.29 at GBX 113 per share. He has also purchased shares in May and April at slightly higher prices.

Vanquis Banking Group insider Dave Watts bought 133 shares on June 15 for about at GBX 113 per share. He has also purchased shares in May and April at slightly higher prices. Stock performance: The shares were trading up 1.9% and opened at GBX 116, with the stock sitting between a 12-month low of GBX 85.90 and a high of GBX 132.

The shares were trading up and opened at GBX 116, with the stock sitting between a 12-month low of GBX 85.90 and a high of GBX 132. Analyst outlook: Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating, and the broader analyst consensus remains Buy with a price target of GBX 140.

Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ - Get Free Report) insider Dave Watts purchased 133 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 113 per share, for a total transaction of £150.29.

Dave Watts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, Dave Watts bought 129 shares of Vanquis Banking Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 116 per share, for a total transaction of £149.64.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Dave Watts bought 127 shares of Vanquis Banking Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 118 per share, for a total transaction of £149.86.

Vanquis Banking Group Trading Up 1.9%

LON:VANQ opened at GBX 116 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £290.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.23. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 112.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 115.10. Vanquis Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 85.90 and a twelve month high of GBX 132.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vanquis Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 140.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VANQ

Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile

We're Vanquis Banking Group plc, an FTSE All Share company and a leading specialist bank, established in 1880. We lend responsibly, providing tailored products and services to 1.75 million UK customers through Vanquis, Moneybarn, and Snoop. https://www.vanquisbankinggroup.com/shareholder-hub/investment-case/

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