Insider Buying: Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Insider Acquires 76 Shares of Stock

Key Points Ocado Group insider Tim Steiner bought 76 shares on June 12 at GBX 198 each, a small purchase worth about £150.48. The filing notes he also made similar small buys in May and April.

on June 12 at GBX 198 each, a small purchase worth about £150.48. The filing notes he also made similar small buys in May and April. The stock was little changed , opening at GBX 192.17, and it remains below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Ocado also carries a high debt-to-equity ratio of 131.70.

, opening at GBX 192.17, and it remains below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Ocado also carries a high debt-to-equity ratio of 131.70. Analysts remain bullish on Ocado Group despite the weak share performance. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating with a GBX 310 target, and the consensus target is GBX 373.50.

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO - Get Free Report) insider Tim Steiner acquired 76 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 198 per share, with a total value of £150.48.

Tim Steiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Tim Steiner bought 81 shares of Ocado Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 185 per share, for a total transaction of £149.85.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Tim Steiner bought 82 shares of Ocado Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 183 per share, for a total transaction of £150.06.

Ocado Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of OCDO stock opened at GBX 192.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 199.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 214.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.70. The stock has a market cap of £1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.36. Ocado Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 165.85 and a twelve month high of GBX 397.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 310 target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 373.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OCDO

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world's largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado's physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.

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