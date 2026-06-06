Insider Buying: British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points British American Tobacco insider Tadeu Marroco bought 5,000 shares on June 5 for about £215,300 at GBX 4,306 per share.

bought 5,000 shares on June 5 for about at GBX 4,306 per share. Marroco has made several recent insider purchases in the stock, including a large 6,036-share buy on May 8, though he also sold 9,383 shares in March.

on May 8, though he also sold 9,383 shares in March. Analysts remain generally positive on BATS, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average target price of GBX 4,708.33, while the shares recently traded at GBX 4,417.02.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS - Get Free Report) insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,306 per share, for a total transaction of £215,300.

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Tadeu Marroco acquired 4 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,400 per share, with a total value of £176.

On Thursday, May 7th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 36 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,297 per share, with a total value of £1,546.92.

On Friday, May 8th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 6,036 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,426 per share, with a total value of £267,153.36.

On Friday, May 8th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 371 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,286 per share, with a total value of £15,901.06.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 3 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,412 per share, with a total value of £132.36.

On Monday, March 23rd, Tadeu Marroco sold 9,383 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,284, for a total value of £401,967.72.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 4,417.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,462.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,378.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £95.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.12. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 3,395 and a 1 year high of GBX 5,326.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BATS shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 5,200 target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 5,750 target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 4,708.33.

View Our Latest Report on British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco Company Profile

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector. BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio. Our corporate purpose is to build A Better Tomorrow™, reducing the health impact of our business, by offering adult consumers a greater choice of enjoyable and less risky*† products compared to cigarettes.

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