Peter Durhager Purchases 5,742 Shares of UIL (LON:UTL) Stock June 6, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points UIL insider buying: Peter Durhager bought 5,742 shares of UIL Limited on June 5 at GBX 208 per share, totaling about £11,943. Recent larger purchase: Durhager also bought 33,657 shares on June 2 at the same GBX 208 price, a transaction worth roughly £70,007. Stock near yearly high: UIL shares opened at GBX 207.75, just below their 52-week high of GBX 210, with the company valued at about £187.9 million and trading at a low P/E ratio of 4.32. UIL Limited (LON:UTL - Get Free Report) insider Peter Durhager purchased 5,742 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 208 per share, for a total transaction of £11,943.36. Peter Durhager also recently made the following trade(s): On Tuesday, June 2nd, Peter Durhager purchased 33,657 shares of UIL stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 208 per share, for a total transaction of £70,006.56. UIL Stock PerformanceUIL stock opened at GBX 207.75 on Friday. UIL Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 112 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210. The stock has a market cap of £187.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.28. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 199.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 180.28. About UIL (Get Free Report)UIL Limited is focused on uncovering investments with underlying value. UIL's investment objective is to maximise shareholder returns by identifying and investing in investments worldwide where the underlying value is not fully recognised. UIL Limited (formerly Utilico Investments Limited and Utilico Limited) is an exempted closed-end Bermuda incorporated investment company, established as a successor to Utilico Investment Trust plc. 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