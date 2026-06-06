Catherine Lynch Acquires 23,750 Shares of Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Stock

Key Points Staffline Group insider buying: Catherine Lynch bought 23,750 shares of Staffline Group on June 5 at an average price of GBX 41 per share, totaling £9,737.50.

Catherine Lynch bought 23,750 shares of Staffline Group on June 5 at an average price of GBX 41 per share, totaling £9,737.50. Stock and valuation snapshot: Staffline shares opened at GBX 42, giving the company a market cap of about £46.14 million, with a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a 52-week trading range of GBX 36 to GBX 52.50.

Staffline shares opened at GBX 42, giving the company a market cap of about £46.14 million, with a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a 52-week trading range of GBX 36 to GBX 52.50. Recent performance and outlook: The company most recently reported EPS of GBX 4.50 for the quarter, while analysts expect full-year EPS of 4.3026706. Staffline operates recruitment and outsourced HR services across the UK and Ireland.

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF - Get Free Report) insider Catherine Lynch acquired 23,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 41 per share, with a total value of £9,737.50.

Staffline Group Stock Performance

Shares of Staffline Group stock opened at GBX 42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 42.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 45.06. Staffline Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 36 and a 52 week high of GBX 52.50.

Staffline Group (LON:STAF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 4.50 EPS for the quarter. Staffline Group had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Staffline Group plc will post 4.3026706 EPS for the current year.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets and retail, drinks, driving, food processing, manufacturing, and logistics sectors. It also offers adult and prison education, skills-based employability programmes and support, recruitment process outsourcing, and managed service provider solutions; branches, permanent, and contract recruitment solutions; generalist recruitment services; workforce recruitment and management to industry customers; and technical and engineering recruitment services.

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