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Peter ter Kulve Acquires 6,825 Shares of Millicom International Cellular (LON:MICC) Stock

June 6, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Millicom International Cellular insider Peter ter Kulve bought 6,825 shares on June 4 at an average price of GBX 15, totaling £1,023.75.
  • Recent larger purchase: Ter Kulve also bought 23,150 shares on June 1 at GBX 1,374 per share, with the transaction worth £318,081.
  • Stock performance and valuation: MICC was up 0.5% and opened at GBX 1,281, with a market cap of £7.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69.

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (LON:MICC - Get Free Report) insider Peter ter Kulve bought 6,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 15 per share, with a total value of £1,023.75.

Peter ter Kulve also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 1st, Peter ter Kulve bought 23,150 shares of Millicom International Cellular stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,374 per share, with a total value of £318,081.

Millicom International Cellular Trading Up 0.5%

MICC stock opened at GBX 1,281 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 1 year low of GBX 955.64 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,433.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,108.01.

Millicom International Cellular SA, commonly known by its Tigo brand in many markets, is a telecommunications and media company headquartered in Luxembourg. The company focuses on providing connectivity and digital services to consumers and businesses in emerging markets, with an emphasis on mobile communications, fixed broadband and cable television.

Millicom's principal commercial offerings include mobile voice and data services, fixed broadband (including DSL and increasingly fiber-based access where available), pay-TV and bundled consumer packages.

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