Insider Buying: Standard Life (LON:SDLF) Insider Acquires 19 Shares of Stock

Key Points Standard Life insider Nicolaos Nicandrou bought 19 shares on Friday, June 5, at GBX 578 each, for a total of £109.82.

bought 19 shares on Friday, June 5, at GBX 578 each, for a total of £109.82. Nicandrou also made a smaller purchase earlier in the month, buying 28 shares on Tuesday, May 5, at GBX 558 per share for £156.24.

Analysts remain upbeat on the stock, with a consensus Buy rating and an average price target of GBX 894.50, above the current share price of GBX 758.17.

Standard Life (LON:SDLF - Get Free Report) insider Nicolaos Nicandrou bought 19 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 578 per share, for a total transaction of £109.82.

Nicolaos Nicandrou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Nicolaos Nicandrou bought 28 shares of Standard Life stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 558 per share, for a total transaction of £156.24.

Standard Life Price Performance

SDLF stock opened at GBX 758.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £7.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10. Standard Life has a 1-year low of GBX 633.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 805. The business's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 747.07.

Standard Life (LON:SDLF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported GBX 54.30 earnings per share for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SDLF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 870 target price on shares of Standard Life in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Standard Life from GBX 620 to GBX 950 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Standard Life from GBX 769 to GBX 840 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 894.50.

Read Our Latest Report on SDLF

About Standard Life

Standard Life is a long-established provider of retirement, savings and investment products, historically known for life assurance, pensions and asset management. Its offerings have included workplace and personal pension plans, individual savings accounts (ISAs), annuities and a range of investment funds and wealth-management services aimed at both individual and institutional clients. The firm has traditionally distributed products through financial advisers, workplace channels and direct platforms.

Founded in 1825 and historically headquartered in Edinburgh, Standard Life built a strong presence in the U.K.

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