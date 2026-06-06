Peter Duffy Buys 83 Shares of Mony Group (LON:MONY) Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Mony Group insider Peter Duffy purchased 83 shares on June 4 at GBX 180 each, for a total of £149.40.

Mony Group insider Peter Duffy purchased 83 shares on June 4 at GBX 180 each, for a total of £149.40. Recent trading activity: Duffy has been active in the stock recently, including small purchases in May and April, plus two larger buy and sell transactions on April 10.

Duffy has been active in the stock recently, including small purchases in May and April, plus two larger buy and sell transactions on April 10. Analyst sentiment: Jefferies upgraded Mony Group to buy and raised its price target to GBX 230, while MarketBeat shows a consensus buy rating with a target of GBX 260.

Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY - Get Free Report) insider Peter Duffy acquired 83 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 180 per share, with a total value of £149.40.

Peter Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, Peter Duffy acquired 86 shares of Mony Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 175 per share, with a total value of £150.50.

On Friday, April 10th, Peter Duffy acquired 12,044 shares of Mony Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 165 per share, with a total value of £19,872.60.

On Friday, April 10th, Peter Duffy acquired 12,052 shares of Mony Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 165 per share, with a total value of £19,885.80.

On Friday, April 10th, Peter Duffy sold 12,118 shares of Mony Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165, for a total transaction of £19,994.70.

On Friday, April 10th, Peter Duffy sold 12,108 shares of Mony Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165, for a total transaction of £19,978.20.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Peter Duffy acquired 96 shares of Mony Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 157 per share, with a total value of £150.72.

Mony Group Price Performance

Mony Group stock opened at GBX 182.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £947.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Mony Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 139.70 and a 1 year high of GBX 224.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 169.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 173.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mony Group to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 205 to GBX 230 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 260.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MONY

Mony Group Company Profile

MONY Group PLC is an established member of the FTSE 250 index. The Group operates a tech-led savings platform and leading UK brands including price comparison sites (MoneySuperMarket), cashback (Quidco) and a consumer finance content led brand (MoneySavingExpert). We cover a broad range of verticals including Insurance, Money, Home Services and Travel amongst others. Our purpose is to help households save money by giving them access to free online tools that enable them to compare and switch products.

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