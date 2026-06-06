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Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Insider Purchases £152.80 in Stock

June 6, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Rathbones Group insider Jonathan Sorrell bought 8 shares on June 4 at GBX 1,910 each, for a total of £152.80.
  • Stock context: The shares opened at GBX 1,942.92, with a 12-month range of GBX 1,600 to GBX 2,500 and a market value of about £2.00 billion.
  • Analyst sentiment: Jefferies reiterated an underperform rating with a GBX 1,850 target, while MarketBeat data shows a consensus Hold rating and a GBX 2,025 average price target.

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT - Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sorrell  purchased 8 shares of Rathbones Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,910 per share, with a total value of £152.80.

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

RAT opened at GBX 1,942.92 on Friday. Rathbones Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,600 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,500. The company has a current ratio of 190.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,002.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,015.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 1,850 price target on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 2,025.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RAT

About Rathbones Group

(Get Free Report)


With roots dating back to 1742, Rathbones is one of the UK's leading providers of investment and wealth management services for private clients (individuals and families), charities, trustees and professional partners. Rathbones' purpose is to help more people invest their money well, so they can live well. Rathbones has been trusted for generations to manage, preserve and grow clients' wealth and services include discretionary investment management, fund management, tax planning, trust and company management, financial advice and banking services.

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