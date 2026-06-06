GB Group (LON:GBG) Insider Purchases £23,520 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying: GB Group insider David Ward purchased 12,000 shares on June 4 at GBX 196 each, totaling £23,520 .

GB Group insider David Ward purchased 12,000 shares on June 4 at GBX 196 each, totaling . Recent earnings: The company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 19.20 on revenue of £285.04 million , though profitability remained weak with negative net margin and return on equity.

The company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 19.20 on revenue of , though profitability remained weak with negative net margin and return on equity. Analyst view: Most analysts remain constructive on GBG, with five Buy ratings and one Hold; the consensus rating is Moderate Buy with a target price of GBX 332.50.

GB Group plc (LON:GBG - Get Free Report) insider David ward bought 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 196 per share, with a total value of £23,520.

GB Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:GBG opened at GBX 204.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £474.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 213.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 223.46. GB Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 185.05 and a 12 month high of GBX 279.50.

GB Group (LON:GBG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported GBX 19.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of £285.04 million during the quarter. GB Group had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 26.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GB Group plc will post 17.0176437 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 415 target price on shares of GB Group in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of GB Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on GB Group from GBX 290 to GBX 260 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on GB Group from GBX 400 to GBX 365 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 265 target price on shares of GB Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 332.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GBG

GB Group Company Profile

GBG is a global identity technology business, enabling safe and rewarding digital lives for genuine people, everywhere. For over 30 years, we have combined global data with our innovative technology to make sure that genuine people everywhere can digitally prove who they are and where they live. We are an essential ingredient that protects against digital crime, strengthens business resilience and drives responsible growth, at scale, across a diverse range of sectors. Today, our team of over 1,100 people serve more than 20,000 customers globally.

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