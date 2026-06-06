Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Insider Vanessa Simms Buys 24 Shares

Key Points Insider buying: Vanessa Simms bought 24 shares of Land Securities Group on June 4 at GBX 624 each, for a total of £149.76. She also bought 26 shares on May 5 at GBX 586 per share.

Vanessa Simms bought 24 shares of Land Securities Group on June 4 at GBX 624 each, for a total of £149.76. She also bought 26 shares on May 5 at GBX 586 per share. Stock snapshot: Land Securities Group opened at GBX 627.50, near its 12-month range of GBX 522.50 to GBX 678.50. The company has a market cap of £4.68 billion and trades above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Land Securities Group opened at GBX 627.50, near its 12-month range of GBX 522.50 to GBX 678.50. The company has a market cap of £4.68 billion and trades above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Analyst sentiment: Analysts remain broadly positive, with six Buy ratings, three Hold ratings, and one Sell rating. The consensus target price is GBX 641.33, with firms like Deutsche Bank and UBS reiterating Buy ratings.

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND - Get Free Report) insider Vanessa Simms bought 24 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 624 per share, for a total transaction of £149.76.

Vanessa Simms also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Vanessa Simms bought 26 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 586 per share, for a total transaction of £152.36.

Land Securities Group Price Performance

Shares of LON LAND opened at GBX 627.50 on Friday. Land Securities Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 522.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 678.50. The stock's 50 day moving average price is GBX 595.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 611.63. The company has a market capitalization of £4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.76.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 51.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Land Securities Group had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.45%.The firm had revenue of £892 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Land Securities Group Plc will post 49.8433829 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 730 target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 705 target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 627 to GBX 604 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Land Securities Group to a "buy" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 710 to GBX 690 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 897 price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 641.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Land Securities Group

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

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