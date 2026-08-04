Matthew Wright Purchases 5,500 Shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock

Key Points Insider purchase: Matthew Wright bought 5,500 British American Tobacco shares at GBX 4,500 each, representing a total investment of £247,500.

Matthew Wright bought 5,500 British American Tobacco shares at GBX 4,500 each, representing a total investment of £247,500. Stock metrics: BATS opened at GBX 4,458, with a market capitalization of £90.34 billion and a 52-week trading range of GBX 3,677 to GBX 5,368.

BATS opened at GBX 4,458, with a market capitalization of £90.34 billion and a 52-week trading range of GBX 3,677 to GBX 5,368. Analyst outlook: Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus, with four Buy, one Hold and one Sell rating and an average price target of GBX 4,791.67.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS - Get Free Report) insider Matthew Wright acquired 5,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,500 per share, with a total value of £247,500.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 4,458 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of £90.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.13. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 3,677 and a 52 week high of GBX 5,368. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,563.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,474.39.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 203.60 earnings per share for the quarter. British American Tobacco had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that British American Tobacco p.l.c. will post 361.5079365 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 5,100 target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 5,750 price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 5,200 to GBX 5,500 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 4,791.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BATS

About British American Tobacco

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector. BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio. Our corporate purpose is to build A Better Tomorrow™, reducing the health impact of our business, by offering adult consumers a greater choice of enjoyable and less risky*† products compared to cigarettes.

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