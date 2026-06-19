Richard Horlick Sells 25,000 Shares of BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG) Stock June 19, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points Insider sale: Richard Horlick sold 25,000 shares of BH Macro GBP on Thursday, June 18, at an average price of GBX 424, totaling about £106,000. Stock snapshot: BHMG opened at GBX 424 and is trading near its recent range, with a 12-month low of GBX 385 and high of GBX 445. Company profile: BH Macro GBP is a feeder fund managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management that invests its assets into the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG - Get Free Report) insider Richard Horlick sold 25,000 shares of BH Macro GBP stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 424, for a total value of £106,000. BH Macro GBP Stock PerformanceShares of BHMG stock opened at GBX 424 on Friday. BH Macro GBP has a twelve month low of GBX 385 and a twelve month high of GBX 445. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 425.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 418.13. BH Macro GBP Company Profile (Get Free Report)BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands. Featured StoriesFive stocks we like better than BH Macro GBPCredo Technologies Accelerates AI—Its Stock Price Will FollowQualcomm Goes All-In: The $10B Bet to Crush NVIDIAJabil Just Gave Investors a Stronger Reason to Buy the DipCarMax In Reverse? Why You Should Buy Now Before the Big Catalysts EmergeThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at BH Macro GBP? Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for BH Macro GBP and related companies. From Our PartnersTrump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New VentureElon Musk has quietly launched a new venture - one that has nothing to do with rockets, EVs, or Neuralink. 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