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Richard Horlick Sells 25,000 Shares of BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG) Stock

June 19, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider sale: Richard Horlick sold 25,000 shares of BH Macro GBP on Thursday, June 18, at an average price of GBX 424, totaling about £106,000.
  • Stock snapshot: BHMG opened at GBX 424 and is trading near its recent range, with a 12-month low of GBX 385 and high of GBX 445.
  • Company profile: BH Macro GBP is a feeder fund managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management that invests its assets into the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited.

BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG - Get Free Report) insider Richard Horlick sold 25,000 shares of BH Macro GBP stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 424, for a total value of £106,000.

BH Macro GBP Stock Performance

Shares of BHMG stock opened at GBX 424 on Friday. BH Macro GBP has a twelve month low of GBX 385 and a twelve month high of GBX 445. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 425.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 418.13.

BH Macro GBP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

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