NCC Group (LON:NCC) Insider Acquires £164.92 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying: NCC Group insider Mike Maddison bought 124 shares on June 17 at GBX 133 each, a total purchase of £164.92.

NCC Group insider Mike Maddison bought 124 shares on June 17 at GBX 133 each, a total purchase of £164.92. Stock moved lower: NCC Group shares were down 2.0% and opened at GBX 127.80, below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

NCC Group shares were down 2.0% and opened at GBX 127.80, below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Recent results: The company recently reported quarterly earnings of GBX 4.50 per share on revenue of £118.40 million, with analysts expecting full-year EPS of about 6.74.

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC - Get Free Report) insider Mike Maddison purchased 124 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 133 per share, for a total transaction of £164.92.

NCC Group Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NCC Group stock opened at GBX 127.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £356.43 million, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.63. NCC Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 107.20 and a 52 week high of GBX 161.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 132.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 133.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.90.

NCC Group (LON:NCC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported GBX 4.50 earnings per share for the quarter. NCC Group had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 4.54%.The company had revenue of £118.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NCC Group plc will post 6.744373 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group is a people-powered, tech-enabled global cyber security and software escrow business. Driven by a collective purpose to create a more secure digital future, c. 2,000 colleagues across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific harness their collective insight, intelligence, and innovation to deliver cyber resilience solutions for both public and private sector clients globally. With decades of experience and a rich heritage, NCC Group is committed to developing sustainable solutions that continue to meet client's current and future cyber security challenges.

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