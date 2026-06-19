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Insider Buying: Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Insider Purchases 1,282 Shares of Stock

June 19, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying continued at Rathbones Group, with insider Iain Cummings purchasing 1,282 shares on June 18 at GBX 1,621 each, totaling about £20,781. This follows other recent insider purchases and may signal management confidence.
  • The company also approved a share buyback plan, which is often viewed as a sign that management believes the stock is undervalued and wants to support the share price.
  • Broker sentiment is mixed but cautious: RBC cut its price target to GBX 1,950 while keeping an outperform rating, and Jefferies reiterated an underperform rating. MarketBeat’s consensus remains “Hold” with a target of GBX 1,982.50.

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT - Get Free Report) insider Iain Cummings purchased 1,282 shares of Rathbones Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,621 per share, with a total value of £20,781.22.

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

RAT opened at GBX 1,624 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 190.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65. The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company's 50 day moving average is GBX 1,969.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,020.35. Rathbones Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,582 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,500.

Rathbones Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RAT. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rathbones Group from GBX 2,400 to GBX 1,950 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated an "underperform" rating and issued a GBX 1,780 price objective on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,982.50.


Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RAT

Rathbones Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rathbones Group this week:

Rathbones Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

With roots dating back to 1742, Rathbones is one of the UK's leading providers of investment and wealth management services for private clients (individuals and families), charities, trustees and professional partners. Rathbones' purpose is to help more people invest their money well, so they can live well. Rathbones has been trusted for generations to manage, preserve and grow clients' wealth and services include discretionary investment management, fund management, tax planning, trust and company management, financial advice and banking services.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Rathbones Group (LON:RAT)

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