Clarkson (LON:CKN) Insider Acquires £49,723.24 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Clarkson PLC insider Constantin Cotzias bought 1,127 shares on June 17 at an average price of GBX 4,412, totaling £49,723.24 .

Clarkson PLC insider Constantin Cotzias bought 1,127 shares on June 17 at an average price of GBX 4,412, totaling . Share price context: Clarkson opened at GBX 4,400, near its 50-day moving average of GBX 4,744.80 and above its 200-day moving average of GBX 4,368.11. The stock has traded between GBX 3,170 and GBX 4,992 over the past 12 months.

Clarkson opened at GBX 4,400, near its 50-day moving average of GBX 4,744.80 and above its 200-day moving average of GBX 4,368.11. The stock has traded between GBX 3,170 and GBX 4,992 over the past 12 months. Analyst sentiment remains positive: The stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, with three analysts rating it Buy and one Hold. The average price target is GBX 4,775, while recent targets ranged up to GBX 5,250.

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN - Get Free Report) insider Constantin Cotzias acquired 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,412 per share, for a total transaction of £49,723.24.

Clarkson Price Performance

LON:CKN opened at GBX 4,400 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,744.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,368.11. Clarkson PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 3,170 and a 12 month high of GBX 4,992. The firm has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CKN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Clarkson to a "hold" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 4,400 to GBX 4,650 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Clarkson from GBX 4,850 to GBX 4,950 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,750 to GBX 5,250 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarkson has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 4,775.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CKN

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation. Its Financial segment provides investment banking services for maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors; structured asset finance services and projects in the shipping, offshore, and real estate sectors; and project finance and bespoke asset finance solutions.

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