Luceco (LON:LUCE) Insider Acquires £50,061.20 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Luceco insider Will Hoy bought 18,820 shares on June 18 at an average price of GBX 266, totaling £50,061.20 . He also bought 809 shares on May 5 at GBX 222.

Luceco insider Will Hoy bought 18,820 shares on June 18 at an average price of GBX 266, totaling . He also bought 809 shares on May 5 at GBX 222. Stock performance and valuation: Luceco shares recently opened at GBX 263.98, near their 52-week high of GBX 291, with a market cap of £388.56 million and a P/E ratio of 19.70.

Luceco shares recently opened at GBX 263.98, near their 52-week high of GBX 291, with a market cap of and a P/E ratio of 19.70. Analyst outlook: Analysts remain bullish on Luceco, with four Buy ratings and a consensus target price of GBX 260; recent upgrades came from Deutsche Bank, Jefferies, and Berenberg.

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE - Get Free Report) insider Will Hoy purchased 18,820 shares of Luceco stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 266 per share, for a total transaction of £50,061.20.

Will Hoy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Will Hoy acquired 809 shares of Luceco stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 222 per share, with a total value of £1,795.98.

Luceco Price Performance

Shares of Luceco stock opened at GBX 263.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.90. Luceco plc has a 52-week low of GBX 111.60 and a 52-week high of GBX 291. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 240 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 183.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £388.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Luceco (LON:LUCE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 15 EPS for the quarter. Luceco had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Luceco plc will post 12.5907591 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LUCE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Luceco from GBX 225 to GBX 260 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 320 target price on shares of Luceco in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Luceco from GBX 200 to GBX 270 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Luceco presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 260.

View Our Latest Research Report on Luceco

Luceco Company Profile

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes wiring accessories and LED lighting and portable power products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection products, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management products, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brands. The company also provides LED lighting products, such as residential and commercial, interior and exterior, mains and solar, and work and site lighting products under the Luceco, Kingfisher Lighting, and DW Windsor brand names; and portable power products comprising electric vehicle chargers, extension leads, cable reels, and adapters and accessories under the Masterplug, Ross, and Sync EV brands.

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