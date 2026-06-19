OSB Group (LON:OSB) Insider Sells 5,132 Shares

Key Points Insider sale: OSB Group insider Victoria Hyde sold 5,132 shares on June 17 at an average price of GBX 525, worth about £26,943.

OSB Group insider Victoria Hyde sold 5,132 shares on June 17 at an average price of GBX 525, worth about £26,943. Stock performance: OSB shares were up 0.3% and last traded at GBX 525, near the 50-day average of GBX 519.60 but below the 200-day average of GBX 567.68.

OSB shares were up 0.3% and last traded at GBX 525, near the 50-day average of GBX 519.60 but below the 200-day average of GBX 567.68. Analyst sentiment: The stock currently has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, with a target price of GBX 667.80, while recent broker notes included buy and outperform ratings.

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB - Get Free Report) insider Victoria Hyde sold 5,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 525, for a total value of £26,943.

OSB Group Stock Up 0.3%

OSB opened at GBX 525 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is GBX 519.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 567.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.05. OSB Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 479 and a 12-month high of GBX 647.50.

OSB Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 680 price target on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 800 target price on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 667.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OSB Group

About OSB Group

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services. The company also provides buy-to-let and specialist residential mortgages, mortgage servicing, administration and analytical, mortgage originator and servicer, and retail savings products; and back office processing services.

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