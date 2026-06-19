Andrew Vaughan Sells 32,052 Shares of TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Andrew Vaughan sold 32,052 shares of TR Property Investment Trust on June 18 at an average price of GBX 312, for total proceeds of about £100,002 .

Andrew Vaughan sold 32,052 shares of TR Property Investment Trust on June 18 at an average price of GBX 312, for total proceeds of about . Stock performance: The shares were down about 0.3% and opened at GBX 313, below both the 50-day moving average of GBX 316.73 and the 200-day moving average of GBX 322.67.

The shares were down about and opened at GBX 313, below both the 50-day moving average of GBX 316.73 and the 200-day moving average of GBX 322.67. Recent financials: The company previously reported quarterly earnings of GBX 15.81 per share and revenue of GBX 6,405 million, with a net margin of 79.93% and return on equity of 6.52%.

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY - Get Free Report) insider Andrew Vaughan sold 32,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 312, for a total transaction of £100,002.24.

TR Property Investment Trust Trading Down 0.3%

TRY opened at GBX 313 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is GBX 316.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 322.67. TR Property Investment Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 291 and a 52-week high of GBX 364.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £993.31 million, a P/E ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.49.

TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 15.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 6,405 million during the quarter. TR Property Investment Trust had a net margin of 79.93% and a return on equity of 6.52%.

About TR Property Investment Trust

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund also makes direct investments in property. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Capped Net Total Return Index.

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