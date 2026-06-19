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Touchstar (LON:TST) Insider Lynden Jones Acquires 13,125 Shares

June 19, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Touchstar insider Lynden Jones bought 13,125 shares on Wednesday, June 17, paying GBX 80 per share for a total of £10,500.
  • Jones also made a larger purchase earlier in the month, buying 50,000 shares on June 3 at GBX 77 each, worth £38,500.
  • Touchstar stock rose 2.5% and opened at GBX 81.49, while the company has a small market cap of £6.45 million and recently reported mixed financial results, including negative net margin and return on equity.

Touchstar plc (LON:TST - Get Free Report) insider Lynden Jones purchased 13,125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 80 per share, for a total transaction of £10,500.

Lynden Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 3rd, Lynden Jones acquired 50,000 shares of Touchstar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 77 per share, with a total value of £38,500.

Touchstar Stock Up 2.5%

TST stock opened at GBX 81.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £6.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.26. Touchstar plc has a 1 year low of GBX 52.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 94.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 70.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 66.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31.

Touchstar (LON:TST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported GBX 3.83 EPS for the quarter. Touchstar had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of GBX 682 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Touchstar plc will post 11.3882863 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Touchstar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)


TouchStar Technologies Ltd has been supplying turnkey data collection and mobile computing solutions for industrial and commercial applications since 1982. Global leaders such as Coca Cola Enterprises, Wincanton Logistics, Ford Motor Company, GSK, Tata Steel, Calor Gas and Certas have benefited from a highly professional approach to project fulfilment. Our solutions are always ‘fit for purpose' and supported & maintained for decades, preserving and future-proofing your initial capital investment.

Further Reading

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