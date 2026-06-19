Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Insider Ian Wilcock Buys 25,000 Shares

Key Points Insider buying: Oxford Metrics insider Ian Wilcock bought 25,000 shares on June 18 at an average price of GBX 44, totaling £11,000. He had also bought 1,441 shares in April at GBX 48 each.

Oxford Metrics insider Ian Wilcock bought 25,000 shares on June 18 at an average price of GBX 44, totaling £11,000. He had also bought 1,441 shares in April at GBX 48 each. Stock and valuation snapshot: The shares opened at GBX 43.90, below both the 50-day average of GBX 47.30 and the 200-day average of GBX 49.14. Oxford Metrics has a market cap of about £49.14 million and a 52-week range of GBX 38.50 to GBX 60.40.

The shares opened at GBX 43.90, below both the 50-day average of GBX 47.30 and the 200-day average of GBX 49.14. Oxford Metrics has a market cap of about £49.14 million and a 52-week range of GBX 38.50 to GBX 60.40. Latest results: The company recently reported quarterly EPS of GBX (0.66) on revenue of GBX 2,074 million. Analysts expect Oxford Metrics to post 2.8794949 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG - Get Free Report) insider Ian Wilcock acquired 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 44 per share, for a total transaction of £11,000.

Ian Wilcock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Ian Wilcock bought 1,441 shares of Oxford Metrics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 per share, for a total transaction of £691.68.

Oxford Metrics Price Performance

OMG stock opened at GBX 43.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 47.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 49.14. The stock has a market cap of £49.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.82 and a beta of 0.65. Oxford Metrics plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 60.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported GBX (0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 2,074 million during the quarter. Oxford Metrics had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Metrics plc will post 2.8794949 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oxford Metrics

Oxford Metrics is a smart sensing and software company that enables the interface between the real world and its virtual twin. Our smart sensing technology helps over 10,000 customers in more than 70 countries, including all of the world's top 10 games companies and all of the top 20 universities worldwide. Founded in 1984, we started our journey in healthcare, expanded into entertainment, winning an OSCAR® and an Emmy®, moved into defence, engineering and smart manufacturing. We have a strong track record of creating value by incubating, growing and then augmenting through acquisition, unique technology businesses. The Group trades through its market-leading division, Vicon and smart manufacturing divisions, Industrial Vision Systems and The Sempre Group.

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