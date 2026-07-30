Insider Selling: Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Insider Sells £105,000 in Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Beeks Financial Cloud Group insider Fraser McDonald sold 50,000 shares at GBX 210 each, for total proceeds of £105,000.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group insider Fraser McDonald sold 50,000 shares at GBX 210 each, for total proceeds of £105,000. Stock performance and valuation: Shares opened at GBX 210.75, up 1.1%, with a £144.02 million market capitalization and a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.87.

Shares opened at GBX 210.75, up 1.1%, with a £144.02 million market capitalization and a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.87. Analyst outlook: Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “Buy” rating and GBX 335 price target; the stock’s consensus rating is also “Buy.”

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS - Get Free Report) insider Fraser McDonald sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210, for a total transaction of £105,000.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group stock opened at GBX 210.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 194.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 193.63. The firm has a market cap of £144.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.87 and a beta of 0.37. Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 145.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 330.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 335 target price on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 335.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Beeks Financial Cloud Group

About Beeks Financial Cloud Group

Cloud computing is crucial to Capital Markets and finance. Beeks Group is a leading managed cloud provider exclusively within this fast-moving sector. Our Infrastructure-as-a-Service model is optimised for low-latency private cloud compute, connectivity and analytics, providing the flexibility to deploy and connect to exchanges, trading venues and public cloud for a true hybrid cloud experience. ISO 27001 certified, we provide world-class security aligned to global security requirements. Founded in 2011, Beeks Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BKS) and has enjoyed continued growth each year.

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