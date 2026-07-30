Insider Buying: The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Insider Acquires 900 Shares

Key Points Insider purchase: Penelope Anne Freer bought 900 Weir Group shares at GBX 2,729 each, for a total investment of £24,561.

Penelope Anne Freer bought 900 Weir Group shares at GBX 2,729 each, for a total investment of £24,561. Stock and earnings: WEIR opened at GBX 2,744, with a 52-week range of GBX 2,254–3,580 and a market capitalization of £7.12 billion. The company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 54.60, a 9.63% net margin, and a 13.42% return on equity.

WEIR opened at GBX 2,744, with a 52-week range of GBX 2,254–3,580 and a market capitalization of £7.12 billion. The company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 54.60, a 9.63% net margin, and a 13.42% return on equity. Analyst outlook: Analysts maintain a broadly positive view, with eight Buy ratings and one Hold rating, an overall “Moderate Buy” consensus, and an average price target of GBX 3,435.33.

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR - Get Free Report) insider Penelope Anne Freer purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,729 per share, with a total value of £24,561.

The Weir Group Price Performance

Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 2,744 on Thursday. The Weir Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,254 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,580. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,439.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,822.04.

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 54.60 EPS for the quarter. The Weir Group had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 13.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Weir Group PLC will post 136.0509554 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 3,555 price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of The Weir Group to a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,490 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 3,500 to GBX 3,800 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Weir Group to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 3,435.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WEIR

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for large mining machines. This segment also offers cloud-based Artificial Intelligence solutions to the mining industry; manufactures and distributes highly engineered wear parts; and offers aftermarket services to the mining industry.

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