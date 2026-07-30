Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Insider Sells £223,798.96 in Stock

Key Points Insider Stuart Malcolm Chapman sold 36,331 Molten Ventures shares at an average price of GBX 616, generating proceeds of approximately £223,799.

at an average price of GBX 616, generating proceeds of approximately £223,799. Molten Ventures shares were trading down 0.5%, opening at GBX 601.77, with a market capitalization of about £1.04 billion and a 12-month range of GBX 321 to GBX 656.50.

Analysts maintain a consensus “Buy” rating, with an average price target of GBX 638.67; Deutsche Bank reiterated its Buy rating and set a GBX 877 target.

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW - Get Free Report) insider Stuart Malcolm Chapman sold 36,331 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 616, for a total transaction of £223,798.96.

Molten Ventures Trading Down 0.5%

Molten Ventures stock opened at GBX 601.77 on Thursday. Molten Ventures Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 321 and a 12-month high of GBX 656.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 593.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 532.45.

Molten Ventures (LON:GROW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported GBX 69 EPS for the quarter. Molten Ventures had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 75.09%.The firm had revenue of GBX 1,770 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molten Ventures Plc will post 36.9209809 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 877 price target on shares of Molten Ventures in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 638.67.

View Our Latest Report on Molten Ventures

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading British venture capital firm backing Europe's highest-growth private technology companies. Our expert investment team stay ahead of the curve, identifying transformative trends and next-generation companies before they break through. We combine multiple pools of capital to invest at all stages of the business lifecycle—from seed and early stage to growth and late stage—focusing on disruptive sectors like Spacetech, Fintech, and AI. Our strategy is simple: back bold ideas, scale them with capital and expertise, and unlock high-value exits—whether through strategic acquisitions, trade buy-outs, or IPOs.

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