Michiel Jaski Purchases 6,750 Shares of JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT) Stock

Key Points Michiel Jaski purchased 6,750 shares of JPMorgan European Discovery at an average price of GBX 623, for a total investment of £42,052.50.

of JPMorgan European Discovery at an average price of GBX 623, for a total investment of £42,052.50. JPMorgan European Discovery shares opened at GBX 619.56, with a market capitalization of approximately £559.82 million and a 12-month trading range of GBX 548 to GBX 666.

The company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 18.18 and revenue of GBX 2,094 million, while its investment strategy focuses on European small- and mid-cap companies.

JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT - Get Free Report) insider Michiel Jaski acquired 6,750 shares of JPMorgan European Discovery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 623 per share, with a total value of £42,052.50.

JPMorgan European Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan European Discovery stock opened at GBX 619.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £559.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.37. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 639.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 624.58. JPMorgan European Discovery has a twelve month low of GBX 548 and a twelve month high of GBX 666.

JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported GBX 18.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JPMorgan European Discovery had a net margin of 100.99% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of GBX 2,094 million during the quarter.

JPMorgan European Discovery Company Profile

Uncovering Europe's hidden gems Unearth the European companies set to redefine the world: Investing in Europe's smaller companies provides an opportunity to invest in young, dynamic businesses at the heart of global innovation – including companies with great ideas in established sectors, like retail, finance, consumer durables and engineering. Whilst past performance doesn't guarantee future results, Europe's small and mid-cap companies have produced some of the best stock market returns of the past 25 years¹ . The passion, people and resources to find opportunities first: JPMorgan European Discovery Trust looks to capture this potential by bringing together around 75 of the very best ideas we can find across Europe's small and mid-cap universe. Passionate about knowing companies in-depth, our small and mid-cap team conduct over 300 meetings and site visits a year.

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