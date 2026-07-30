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SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Insider Oliver Plunkett Acquires 190,456 Shares

July 30, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider purchase: Oliver Plunkett acquired 190,456 SRT Marine Systems shares at an average price of GBX 78, representing a total investment of approximately £148,556.
  • Stock performance: Shares opened at GBX 78.35, with a market capitalization of £213.90 million. The stock has traded between GBX 68.28 and GBX 99 over the past year and remains below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Business focus: SRT Marine Systems develops AIS-based maritime surveillance, vessel-tracking, fisheries-monitoring, and port and waterway management technologies.

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT - Get Free Report) insider Oliver Plunkett purchased 190,456 shares of SRT Marine Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 78 per share, for a total transaction of £148,555.68.

SRT Marine Systems Price Performance

SRT Marine Systems stock opened at GBX 78.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £213.90 million, a PE ratio of 78.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock's fifty day moving average price is GBX 81.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 85.85. SRT Marine Systems plc has a one year low of GBX 68.28 and a one year high of GBX 99.

About SRT Marine Systems

(Get Free Report)

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, products, and systems. The company offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that enhance port and waterway traffic control and navigation safety; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking System, a vessel identification and tracking system solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime domain surveillance system; VMS-Fisheries, a system for monitoring, managing, and controlling fishing vessels; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring, managing, and controlling system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

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