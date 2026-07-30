TEAM (LON:TEAM) Insider Buys £5,000 in Stock July 30, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points TEAM plc insider John Beverley purchased 31,250 shares on July 29 at GBX 16 per share, investing £5,000. Beverley also bought 10,000 shares on July 24 for £1,600, bringing his reported recent purchases to £6,600. TEAM opened at GBX 15.88, with a £17.32 million market capitalization and a one-year trading range of GBX 13.50 to GBX 41.50. TEAM plc (LON:TEAM - Get Free Report) insider John Beverley bought 31,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 16 per share, with a total value of £5,000. John Beverley also recently made the following trade(s): On Friday, July 24th, John Beverley bought 10,000 shares of TEAM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 16 per share, for a total transaction of £1,600. TEAM Price PerformanceTEAM opened at GBX 15.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 19.82. TEAM plc has a one year low of GBX 13.50 and a one year high of GBX 41.50. TEAM Company Profile (Get Free Report)Read MoreFive stocks we like better than TEAMWhy SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy NowSeagate Technology Stock Surges as Earnings Beat Silences AI DoubtersAlphabet Is Down 18% From Its High After a Stellar Quarter—Overdone, or More Downside Ahead?Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure StockThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at TEAM? Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for TEAM and related companies. From Our PartnersTrump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New VentureElon Musk has quietly launched a new venture - one that has nothing to do with rockets, EVs, or Neuralink. 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