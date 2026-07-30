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TEAM (LON:TEAM) Insider Buys £5,000 in Stock

July 30, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • TEAM plc insider John Beverley purchased 31,250 shares on July 29 at GBX 16 per share, investing £5,000.
  • Beverley also bought 10,000 shares on July 24 for £1,600, bringing his reported recent purchases to £6,600.
  • TEAM opened at GBX 15.88, with a £17.32 million market capitalization and a one-year trading range of GBX 13.50 to GBX 41.50.

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM - Get Free Report) insider John Beverley bought 31,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 16 per share, with a total value of £5,000.

John Beverley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 24th, John Beverley bought 10,000 shares of TEAM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 16 per share, for a total transaction of £1,600.

TEAM Price Performance

TEAM opened at GBX 15.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 19.82. TEAM plc has a one year low of GBX 13.50 and a one year high of GBX 41.50.

TEAM Company Profile

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