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James Fuller Bt Buys 1,370 Shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Stock

July 30, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider James Fuller Bt purchased 1,370 shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner at GBX 730 each, investing approximately £10,001.
  • Fuller, Smith & Turner shares opened at GBX 750.40, up 2.0%, with a market capitalization of about £393.94 million and a 52-week range of GBX 544 to GBX 776.
  • The company reported quarterly revenue of £397.80 million and EPS of GBX 47.18; analysts expect full-year EPS of approximately 29.50 pence.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA - Get Free Report) insider James Fuller Bt acquired 1,370 shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 730 per share, for a total transaction of £10,001.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of LON:FSTA opened at GBX 750.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.36. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. has a 1 year low of GBX 544 and a 1 year high of GBX 776. The stock has a market capitalization of £393.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 708.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 692.32.

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 47.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fuller, Smith & Turner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of £397.80 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. will post 29.5042322 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

(Get Free Report)


Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is the premium pubs and hotels business that is famous for beautiful and inviting pubs with delicious fresh food, a vibrant and interesting range of drinks, and engaging service from passionate people. Our purpose in life is to create experiences that nourish the soul. Fuller's has 200 managed businesses, with 1,024 boutique bedrooms, and 177 Tenanted Inns. The estate is predominately located in the South of England (44% of sites are within the M25) and stretches from our London heartland to the Jurassic Coast via the New Forest.

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