Amanda Mackenzie Buys 18,853 Shares of British Land (LON:BLND) Stock

Key Points British Land insider Amanda Mackenzie bought 18,853 shares on June 3 at an average price of GBX 396, totaling about £74,658.

bought 18,853 shares on June 3 at an average price of GBX 396, totaling about £74,658. The stock recently traded around GBX 399 , near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and the company has a market cap of about £4.09 billion .

, near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and the company has a market cap of about . Analysts are mixed on British Land: the consensus rating is Hold with an average target price of GBX 448.50, though several firms still rate it a buy.

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND - Get Free Report) insider Amanda Mackenzie acquired 18,853 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 396 per share, for a total transaction of £74,657.88.

British Land Price Performance

LON BLND opened at GBX 399 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is GBX 384.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 391.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.51. The company has a market cap of £4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.17. British Land Company PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 318.60 and a 1 year high of GBX 432.

British Land (LON:BLND - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 28.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of £523 million for the quarter. British Land had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 86.48%. On average, analysts predict that British Land Company PLC will post 29.375 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on British Land from GBX 510 to GBX 470 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 410 target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on British Land from GBX 531 to GBX 534 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 510 target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 448.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on BLND

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. We create Places People Prefer, delivering the best, most sustainable places for our customers and communities. Our strategy is to leverage our best in class platform and proven expertise in development, repositioning and active management, investing behind two key themes: Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics.

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