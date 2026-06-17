B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Insider Peter Pritchard Buys 53,016 Shares

Key Points Insider buying: B&M European Value Retail insider Peter Pritchard bought 53,016 shares on June 15 at an average price of GBX 192, totaling about £101,790.72 .

B&M European Value Retail insider Peter Pritchard bought 53,016 shares on June 15 at an average price of GBX 192, totaling about . Stock and financial snapshot: The shares last traded at GBX 188.78, with a market cap of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58. The stock remains well below its 52-week high of GBX 288.93 but above its 52-week low of GBX 140.

The shares last traded at GBX 188.78, with a market cap of and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58. The stock remains well below its 52-week high of GBX 288.93 but above its 52-week low of GBX 140. Analyst sentiment: Wall Street analysts currently have an average “Hold” rating on BME, with an average price target of GBX 204.38. Shore Capital downgraded the stock to Hold, while Jefferies reiterated its Hold rating.

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME - Get Free Report) insider Peter Pritchard purchased 53,016 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 192 per share, for a total transaction of £101,790.72.

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

Shares of BME opened at GBX 188.78 on Wednesday. B&M European Value Retail S.A. has a 1 year low of GBX 140 and a 1 year high of GBX 288.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 306.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 177.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 173.95.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported GBX 16.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 577.50 billion for the quarter. B&M European Value Retail had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 2.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that B&M European Value Retail S.A. will post 38.4814815 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BME shares. Shore Capital Group downgraded B&M European Value Retail to a "hold" rating and set a GBX 215 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 165 price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 204.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on B&M European Value Retail

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

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