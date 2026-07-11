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Boku (LON:BOKU) Insider Rob Whittick Buys 65,000 Shares of Stock

July 11, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU - Get Free Report) insider Rob Whittick purchased 65,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 99 per share, for a total transaction of £64,350.

Boku Price Performance

BOKU traded up GBX 3 during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 99. 6,214,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,110. Boku, Inc. has a 52-week low of GBX 90 and a 52-week high of GBX 250. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 153.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 179.92. The company has a market capitalization of £289.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BOKU. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Boku from GBX 334 to GBX 311 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Boku from GBX 324 to GBX 263 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 295.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOKU

Boku Company Profile

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