Boku (LON:BOKU) Insider Rob Whittick Buys 65,000 Shares of Stock July 11, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU - Get Free Report) insider Rob Whittick purchased 65,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 99 per share, for a total transaction of £64,350. Boku Price PerformanceBOKU traded up GBX 3 during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 99. 6,214,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,110. Boku, Inc. has a 52-week low of GBX 90 and a 52-week high of GBX 250. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 153.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 179.92. The company has a market capitalization of £289.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.10. Analyst Upgrades and DowngradesA number of brokerages have commented on BOKU. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Boku from GBX 334 to GBX 311 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Boku from GBX 324 to GBX 263 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 295.50.View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOKUBoku Company Profile (Get Free Report)Featured ArticlesFive stocks we like better than BokuPower Struggle: Wolfspeed Sues Navitas Over AI ChipsWhy WD-40 Is Proving Great Businesses Never Go Out of StylePushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI LandscapeMarketBeat Week in Review – 07/06 - 07/10This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at Boku? Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Boku and related companies. From Our PartnersThe $15 Gold Fund That Pays Up to $1,152/MonthGold is hitting record highs, but most investors are leaving income on the table. A $15 fund is quietly paying...Investors Alley | SponsoredTrump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New VentureElon Musk has quietly launched a new venture - one that has nothing to do with rockets, EVs, or Neuralink. Tru...Altimetry | SponsoredDo NOT Buy SpaceX – Do This InsteadSpaceX just went public - and Whitney Tilson, Harvard MBA and 30-year Wall Street veteran, says buying in coul...Stansberry Research | SponsoredYour $29.97 book is free todayWhy Some Traders Skip Stocks Entirely You don't need a big account to trade options. In fact, options ca...Profits Run | SponsoredSPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 YearsGoldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are now predicting what could be the worst news for the U.S. stock market in ...TradeSmith | SponsoredCODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent?After correctly predicting the 2008 and 2020 stock market meltdowns, I believe this AI company is about to tri...Paradigm Press | SponsoredBetter than SpaceX? Grab this ticker instead.Larry Benedict generated $274 million for his clients by finding the trades most investors missed. Now he says...Brownstone Research | SponsoredReady to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDETired of trying tactic after tactic when it comes to options trades... only to be met with market noise and st...Base Camp Trading | Sponsored Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report. From Our PartnersThe $15 Gold Fund That Pays Up to $1,152/MonthGold is hitting record highs, but most investors are leaving income on the table. A $15 fund is quietly paying...Investors Alley | SponsoredTrump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New VentureElon Musk has quietly launched a new venture - one that has nothing to do with rockets, EVs, or Neuralink. Tru...Altimetry | SponsoredDo NOT Buy SpaceX – Do This InsteadSpaceX just went public - and Whitney Tilson, Harvard MBA and 30-year Wall Street veteran, says buying in coul...Stansberry Research | SponsoredYour $29.97 book is free todayWhy Some Traders Skip Stocks Entirely You don't need a big account to trade options. In fact, options ca...Profits Run | SponsoredSPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 YearsGoldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are now predicting what could be the worst news for the U.S. stock market in ...TradeSmith | Sponsored Most Read This MonthThese AI Stocks Have Insider Selling, But Buyers Still Have a Reason to StayInsiders Sell Top Tech Plays: Should Investors Buy, Sell, or Hold?Even CEOs Need Cash: Insider Selling Is Not the Only Signal in AI StocksKBR Insiders Are Buying While the Market Misreads Its SpinoffInsider Selling: Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) CEO Sells 990,960 Shares of StockSpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX) CEO Elon Musk Sells 11,390 SharesInsider Selling: CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Insider Sells $5,426,292.83 in StockInsider Selling: Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ:CBRS) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of StockRecent ArticlesRiskified (NYSE:RSKD) Director Sells $338,256.00 in StockGloo (NASDAQ:GLOO) Major Shareholder Financial For Luthera Thrivent Sells 125,000 Shares of StockUrogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Insider Sells 10,000 SharesCasey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Director Allison Wing Sells 530 Shares of StockAmbarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells $468,656.28 in StockDylan Smith Sells 17,000 Shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) StockGary Bhojwani Sells 20,200 Shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) StockInsider Buying: CapsoVision (NASDAQ:CV) Major Shareholder Buys $495,117.00 in Stock