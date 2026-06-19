Simon Lowth Sells 256,022 Shares of BT Group (LON:BT.A) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: BT Group insider Simon Lowth sold 256,022 shares on Monday, June 15, at an average price of GBX 200, for a total value of about £512,044 .

BT Group insider Simon Lowth sold 256,022 shares on Monday, June 15, at an average price of GBX 200, for a total value of about . Stock performance: BT Group shares opened at GBX 195.25, below both the 50-day average of GBX 216.65 and the 200-day average of GBX 203.11. The stock has traded between a 52-week low of GBX 173 and a high of GBX 242.09.

BT Group shares opened at GBX 195.25, below both the 50-day average of GBX 216.65 and the 200-day average of GBX 203.11. The stock has traded between a 52-week low of GBX 173 and a high of GBX 242.09. Latest results: The company recently reported quarterly EPS of GBX 18.30, with revenue of GBX 1,965.40 billion, return on equity of 6.33%, and net margin of 4.11%. Analysts expect BT Group to post about 19.12 EPS for the current year.

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A - Get Free Report) insider Simon Lowth sold 256,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 200, for a total value of £512,044.

BT Group Stock Performance

LON BT.A opened at GBX 195.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 216.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 203.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69. BT Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 173 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 242.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

BT Group (LON:BT.A - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The communications services company reported GBX 18.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BT Group had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 4.11%.The business had revenue of GBX 1,965.40 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that BT Group plc will post 19.1185956 earnings per share for the current year.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group is the UK's leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services. We also provide managed telecommunications, security and network and IT infrastructure services to customers across 180 countries. BT Group consists of three customer-facing units: Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; Business* covers companies and public services in the UK and internationally; Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned subsidiary wholesaling fixed access infrastructure services to its customers - over 650 communication providers across the UK. British Telecommunications plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group.

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